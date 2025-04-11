Delhi High Court Weighs In: Hanuman Jayanti Procession Decision Amidst Past Unrest

The Delhi High Court has emphasized that past disturbances should not automatically bar religious events, directing Delhi Police to reconsider holding a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri. The court's decision arises from a plea challenging the police's refusal to permit the procession scheduled for April 12.

Justice Sachin Datta expressed that an untoward incident in 2022 shouldn't hinder religious practices. The court acknowledged violent clashes during the 2022 procession but urged the police to evaluate the current situation before denying the event.

The petitioner, who has organized the procession since 2010, argued for a new route to balance public safety and tradition. The court advised them to submit a fresh application detailing the procession's route, urging the police to ensure security and consider the plea judiciously.

(With inputs from agencies.)