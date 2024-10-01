Left Menu

MMMOCL Extends Nighttime Metro Services for Navratri Festivities

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) will provide 12 additional Metro services during nighttime for Navratri from October 7 to 11. Services will run every 15 minutes between Andheri West and Gundavali, starting from 11 pm, with the last service at 12:30 am, ensuring convenient travel during the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2024 23:50 IST
MMMOCL Extends Nighttime Metro Services for Navratri Festivities
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has announced the provision of 12 additional Metro services during nighttime Navratri celebrations from October 7 to 11.

All extra services will run at 15-minute intervals in both directions—from Andheri West to Gundavali and vice versa—starting from 11 pm onwards, according to a release.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, the metropolitan commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), stated that the extended services aim to offer commuters a comfortable and convenient travel option during the late-night festivities. The last service will depart at 12:30 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024