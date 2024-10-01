MMMOCL Extends Nighttime Metro Services for Navratri Festivities

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has announced the provision of 12 additional Metro services during nighttime Navratri celebrations from October 7 to 11.

All extra services will run at 15-minute intervals in both directions—from Andheri West to Gundavali and vice versa—starting from 11 pm onwards, according to a release.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, the metropolitan commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), stated that the extended services aim to offer commuters a comfortable and convenient travel option during the late-night festivities. The last service will depart at 12:30 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)