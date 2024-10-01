MMMOCL Extends Nighttime Metro Services for Navratri Festivities
The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) will provide 12 additional Metro services during nighttime for Navratri from October 7 to 11. Services will run every 15 minutes between Andheri West and Gundavali, starting from 11 pm, with the last service at 12:30 am, ensuring convenient travel during the festival.
The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has announced the provision of 12 additional Metro services during nighttime Navratri celebrations from October 7 to 11.
All extra services will run at 15-minute intervals in both directions—from Andheri West to Gundavali and vice versa—starting from 11 pm onwards, according to a release.
Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, the metropolitan commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), stated that the extended services aim to offer commuters a comfortable and convenient travel option during the late-night festivities. The last service will depart at 12:30 am.
