Technical Glitch Grounds Brazil's President in Mexico

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's flight encountered a technical issue shortly after departing Mexico City, according to a statement from the Brazilian Air Force. Consequently, the airplane has been circling in the air, awaiting fuel consumption before landing back at the same airport.

Lula, who was in Mexico to attend Claudia Sheinbaum's presidential inauguration, is expected to switch to a different plane for his return to Brazil. The Brazilian Air Force assured that steps are being taken to ensure a safe and timely re-entry to Brazilian territory.

The presidential aircraft, a 20-year-old Airbus A319 famously known as 'Aerolula,' was purchased by Lula in 2004. It has transported multiple presidents, including Dilma Rousseff, Michel Temer, and Jair Bolsonaro, and remains an iconic symbol of Brazil's executive fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)