Himachal Pradesh Boosts Energy Initiatives with New Recruitments and Hydropower Inauguration

In a significant development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has pledged unwavering support to fortify the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL). Addressing a review conclave today, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of strengthening services for citizens and announced substantial recruitment plans to enhance operational efficiency.

Sukhu also highlighted that numerous HPSEBL officers, currently on deputation at various energy entities, will be offered permanent absorption by April 30. This move is expected to fill essential vacancies and streamline the organization's functionality, as per a media release.

Moreover, Sukhu announced the imminent inauguration of the 100 MW Uhl Phase-III hydropower project, which was accelerated by the current administration with a substantial financial infusion of Rs 185 crores. Operational since 2020, the project has already produced 2.97 crore units of electricity and is poised to contribute Rs 200 crore in annual revenue upon full operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)