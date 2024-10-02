Gulf Airlines Reroute Flights Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Several airlines operating in the Gulf have adjusted their flight routes to ensure passenger safety following Iran's attack on Israel.

Neighbouring countries have closed their airspace, compelling airline crews to navigate alternative routes to evade the escalating conflict. Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways announced it is rerouting several flights on Wednesday due to airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East and is continuously monitoring security and airspace updates as the situation evolves.

Emirates Airlines has cancelled all flights to and from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran, and Jordan on Oct. 2 and 3. The airline is closely monitoring the situation and is in contact with relevant authorities regarding developments. Similarly, Qatar Airways temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq and Iran due to airspace closures, while Flydubai cancelled flights to Jordan, Iraq, Israel, and Iran on Oct. 2 and 3 due to airspace restrictions. Kuwait Airways also adjusted flight routes for some of its services, resulting in changes to destination timings to enhance passenger safety.

