Left Menu

Typhoon Krathon Hits Taiwan: Communities Brace Amid Warnings and Cancellations

Taiwan braces for Typhoon Krathon, a weakening storm causing fatalities and widespread disruptions. As it approaches landfall in Kaohsiung, residents are warned of severe weather. Two deaths have been reported. The storm has grounded flights, halted transport, and closed financial markets across the island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 07:57 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 07:57 IST
Typhoon Krathon Hits Taiwan: Communities Brace Amid Warnings and Cancellations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan is preparing to face Typhoon Krathon, a weakening storm that has already claimed two lives, shutting down the island for the second consecutive day. Hundreds of flights have been grounded, and financial markets remain closed.

Krathon is expected to make landfall near the southwestern port city of Kaohsiung as a less powerful category 2 storm. Despite its reduced strength, authorities still warn of heavy rain and potential storm surges.

The island's inhabitants, particularly in Kaohsiung's 2.7 million-strong population, received warnings to seek shelter from 160 kph winds. Severe weather has led to two fatalities on the east coast. The storm is set to weaken further and head north, affecting transportation and commerce extensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024