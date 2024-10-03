Typhoon Krathon Hits Taiwan: Communities Brace Amid Warnings and Cancellations

Taiwan is preparing to face Typhoon Krathon, a weakening storm that has already claimed two lives, shutting down the island for the second consecutive day. Hundreds of flights have been grounded, and financial markets remain closed.

Krathon is expected to make landfall near the southwestern port city of Kaohsiung as a less powerful category 2 storm. Despite its reduced strength, authorities still warn of heavy rain and potential storm surges.

The island's inhabitants, particularly in Kaohsiung's 2.7 million-strong population, received warnings to seek shelter from 160 kph winds. Severe weather has led to two fatalities on the east coast. The storm is set to weaken further and head north, affecting transportation and commerce extensively.

