Modi to Spearhead Kautilya Economic Conclave Discussion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to deliver a keynote address at the esteemed Kautilya Economic Conclave this Friday, as confirmed by the PMO. Scheduled between October 4 and October 6, the conclave marks its third iteration.

This year's discussions will explore pivotal subjects such as financing for green transitions, the impacts of geo-economic fragmentation on growth, and essential policy principles for maintaining economic resilience.

Scholars from India and across the globe are anticipated to exchange insights on significant economic challenges uniquely impacting both the Indian economy and those within the Global South. The conclave is co-organized by the Institute of Economic Growth in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)