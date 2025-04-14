Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: South Africa and US at Odds Over Envoy Expulsion

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as special envoy to the US, aiming to mend strained relations. Tensions rose after Trump criticized South African policies and expelled its US ambassador. South Africa faces challenges reconciling differing diplomatic stances and upcoming G20 hosting duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move to mend diplomatic bridges, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Mcebisi Jonas, a former deputy finance minister, as a special envoy to the United States. This appointment comes in the wake of the Trump administration's expulsion of South Africa's ambassador, intensifying strained relations between the two nations.

The diplomatic rift has widened due to President Trump's accusations against South Africa's Black-led government and criticism over its foreign policies. Trump's executive order halting US funding to South Africa further complicates the geopolitical landscape, coinciding with South Africa's upcoming role as host of the G20 summit.

Amidst these tensions, South Africa's recent land expropriation law and its stance on Israel have drawn criticism from the US. The expulsion of ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, following his critical comments about Trump and the MAGA movement, symbolizes the broader challenges faced by South Africa in navigating its international relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

