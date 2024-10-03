AfDB and CIF Strengthen Just Transition in Africa Through Capacity-Building Masterclass

As Africa advances towards a climate-resilient, low-carbon economy, the African Development Bank (AfDB), with support from the Climate Investment Funds (CIF), is intensifying its efforts to ensure a just transition across the continent. Recently, key decision-makers from Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, and Namibia convened in Nairobi for the final session of the Just Transition Planning Masterclass. This initiative is designed to help African nations plan for an inclusive and equitable shift to sustainable development.

The Masterclass, part of AfDB’s broader Just Transition mainstreaming initiative, provided a collaborative platform for 25 policymakers, civil society organizations, and technical experts from pilot countries to develop practical solutions for inclusive climate action. During the session, held from 17-18 September 2024, participants shared knowledge and strategies to address the socio-economic impacts of transitioning to cleaner economies. This in-person gathering followed four preparatory webinars that focused on the unique challenges and opportunities of each country.

In his opening remarks, Bubacarr Sankareh, Lead Advisor to the AfDB's East Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office, highlighted the importance of a just transition in mitigating the disruptive effects of climate action: “A just transition ensures these disruptions are addressed so no one is left behind. In Africa, it is about not only minimizing the negative impacts of climate action but also maximizing the development and prosperity that come from these transformative actions.”

The discussions acknowledged that Africa's transition would vary depending on each country’s reliance on fossil fuels. The participants explored case studies, examined country-specific challenges, and devised strategies to address the economic and social impacts of the transition while securing funding opportunities for just transition projects.

Caroline Aguti, Assistant Commissioner at Uganda’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, emphasized the need for Uganda to integrate social justice into its energy transition plan, calling for continuous support from development partners like AfDB to create appropriate funding mechanisms for just transition investments.

Kidanua Abera Gizaw, Coordinator of AfDB’s Just Transition initiatives, underscored the importance of cross-sectoral cooperation, explaining that effective just transition mainstreaming requires integration at national, sectoral, and operational levels.

As part of its Climate and Green Growth Strategic Framework (2021-2030), AfDB is on track to mobilize $25 billion by 2025 for climate action, ensuring that just transition projects align with its broader climate goals while promoting sustainable development across Africa.