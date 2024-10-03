BoE's Interest Rate Dilemma Amid Middle East Tensions

The Bank of England may adopt a more assertive stance on interest rates if inflation data continues to improve, Governor Andrew Bailey revealed in an interview with the Guardian. However, he noted that ongoing conflict in the Middle East could lead to rising oil prices.

Bailey proposed that the Bank could become 'a bit more activist' in its rate-cutting measures, given positive inflation news. The British pound fell slightly against the U.S. dollar following Bailey's comments, reflecting investor expectations of slower rate cuts in the UK compared to other nations.

Investors are largely betting on a quarter-point cut at the BoE's November meeting, with current market rates fully pricing this in. Bailey acknowledged easing inflation pressures but warned that geopolitical tensions present a potential risk to market stability, necessitating careful monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)