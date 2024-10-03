Left Menu

BoE's Interest Rate Dilemma Amid Middle East Tensions

Governor Andrew Bailey of the Bank of England suggested potential aggressive interest rate cuts if inflation trends positively, yet expressed concerns over Middle East tensions affecting oil prices. Bailey noted that while inflation pressures are easing, geopolitical risks could disturb markets, emphasizing the need for vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:31 IST
BoE's Interest Rate Dilemma Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of England may adopt a more assertive stance on interest rates if inflation data continues to improve, Governor Andrew Bailey revealed in an interview with the Guardian. However, he noted that ongoing conflict in the Middle East could lead to rising oil prices.

Bailey proposed that the Bank could become 'a bit more activist' in its rate-cutting measures, given positive inflation news. The British pound fell slightly against the U.S. dollar following Bailey's comments, reflecting investor expectations of slower rate cuts in the UK compared to other nations.

Investors are largely betting on a quarter-point cut at the BoE's November meeting, with current market rates fully pricing this in. Bailey acknowledged easing inflation pressures but warned that geopolitical tensions present a potential risk to market stability, necessitating careful monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024