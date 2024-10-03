Purva Home Fest 2024: A Real Estate Extravaganza

The renowned real estate developer, Puravankara, has launched the much-anticipated Purva Home Fest 2024 in Mumbai and Pune. Running from October 3rd to November 3rd, this event presents significant opportunities for homebuyers in these vibrant markets with an array of benefits to entice potential investors.

The fest will feature seven premium residential projects across the two cities, each strategically located to offer excellent infrastructure and connectivity. With demand rising, Puravankara aims to meet the expectations of discerning buyers through competitive pricing and additional incentives like zero stamp duty and exclusive gifts.

Mumbai and Pune have emerged as pivotal markets, contributing substantially to Maharashtra's real estate boom. As Puravankara expands its reach with new acquisitions and projects in key areas, the Purva Home Fest 2024 is positioned as a celebration of homeownership during the festive season.

