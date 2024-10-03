Left Menu

Purva Home Fest 2024: A Real Estate Extravaganza

Puravankara announces the Purva Home Fest 2024, a month-long real estate event in Mumbai and Pune, showcasing premium housing with numerous benefits. Set against the backdrop of a growing housing market, the fest offers exclusive deals, making homes accessible and attractive during the festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:53 IST
Purva Home Fest 2024: A Real Estate Extravaganza
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned real estate developer, Puravankara, has launched the much-anticipated Purva Home Fest 2024 in Mumbai and Pune. Running from October 3rd to November 3rd, this event presents significant opportunities for homebuyers in these vibrant markets with an array of benefits to entice potential investors.

The fest will feature seven premium residential projects across the two cities, each strategically located to offer excellent infrastructure and connectivity. With demand rising, Puravankara aims to meet the expectations of discerning buyers through competitive pricing and additional incentives like zero stamp duty and exclusive gifts.

Mumbai and Pune have emerged as pivotal markets, contributing substantially to Maharashtra's real estate boom. As Puravankara expands its reach with new acquisitions and projects in key areas, the Purva Home Fest 2024 is positioned as a celebration of homeownership during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024