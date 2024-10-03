Left Menu

Weird Typhoon Krathon Slams Taiwan, Striking Financial Markets and Lives

Typhoon Krathon, a weakened but unusual storm, hit southwestern Taiwan, forcing financial closures, flight suspensions, and causing two deaths. The typhoon, labeled 'weird' for its west coast impact, brought heavy rain and powerful winds, leading to power outages and sporadic travel disruptions, while sparing major casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:11 IST
A weakened but 'weird' Typhoon Krathon struck southwestern Taiwan on Thursday, resulting in a second day of closures in financial markets, grounding numerous flights, and causing two deaths. The storm hit Kaohsiung as a weaker category 1 typhoon, toppling trees and street lights, while sending debris airborne.

The government, anticipating high tide, urged residents to stay indoors as heavy rain and winds battered the region. Chou Yi-tang, an official in Siaogang district, noted this was the first significant landfall in years. Although prepared, the storm's direct west coast impact was labeled 'weird' by media, as typhoons typically hit Taiwan's east coast.

More than 100,000 homes lost power, primarily in Kaohsiung, and torrential downpours led to landslides. Despite disruptions, Southern Taiwan Science Park, home to a major TSMC facility, maintained normal operations. The typhoon continued to drift north, with forecasts predicting weakening into a tropical depression by Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

