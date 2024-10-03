Tragedy Strikes: Wedding Party Bus Crash in Balochistan

A tragic accident occurred in Pakistan's Balochistan province when a bus carrying a wedding party veered off the road and plunged into a ravine, leaving seven dead and 30 injured. Authorities attribute the accident to a tire burst that caused the driver to lose control.

Rescue operations were promptly initiated. According to Farhan Samad from the Edhi Welfare Trust, among the deceased were three children, while the injured were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The province frequently experiences road accidents, often influenced by its rugged terrain. Reports indicate similar incidents in previous months, underscoring the dangers faced by travelers in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)