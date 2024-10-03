Left Menu

Global Evacuation Plans Amid Lebanon Tensions

In response to escalating conflicts in Lebanon involving Israel, Hezbollah, and Iran, countries are preparing evacuation plans for their citizens. Various nations are utilizing aircraft and ships to facilitate potential evacuations, while urging their citizens to leave Lebanon as commercial flights remain available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:39 IST
Western nations are urgently drafting contingency plans to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon, following heightened conflict involving Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, alongside Iran's missile strike on Israel on Tuesday.

While no large-scale military evacuations have been initiated, some countries are chartering aircraft as Beirut's airport remains operational. Here is a breakdown of international contingency planning:

Australia has arranged hundreds of airline seats and dispatched military aircraft to Cyprus. Belgium has advised its citizens to leave quickly. China has already evacuated over 200 nationals. Canada plans to work with Australia for sea evacuations, involving a commercial vessel to evacuate 1,000 people daily.

Cyprus requested assistance from Greece for additional aircraft, as 1,000-1,500 Cypriots are in Lebanon. Denmark called for citizens to depart swiftly without initiating an evacuation, as commercial flights are still available.

Middle East Airlines, Lebanon's carrier, will provide extra flights to Europe, stated Denmark's foreign ministry. France has yet to issue an evacuation order but has contingency plans involving Cyprus and Beirut airport, while discussing evacuation options via Turkey. A French warship is already in the region, and a helicopter carrier is expected soon.

German evacuations focus on non-essential staff and vulnerable nationals, while Greece put a frigate on standby. Italy has reduced diplomatic presence, urging citizens to depart. The Netherlands will operate military flights on Oct 4 and 5 for repatriation, open to other nationals if space permits.

Poland will cut embassy staff and organize citizen transport. Portugal's PM urged against Lebanon travel. Romania evacuated 69 citizens via military aircraft. Spain plans to evacuate up to 350 citizens with military planes starting Thursday.

Turkey prepares for potential evacuation of its nationals and foreign help via air and sea, coordinating with 20 other countries. The UK advised immediate departure, increasing military presence in Cyprus with two Royal Navy ships and additional troops. The US sent troops to Cyprus for evacuation scenarios and is organizing more flights with increased seating for Americans.

