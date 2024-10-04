Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and US Discuss Trade and Agriculture

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss enhancing India-US trade relations, focusing on WTO priorities and agricultural issues. Both parties are committed to strengthening ties and exploring growth opportunities. The meeting included Chief Agricultural Negotiator Doug McKalip.

In a significant step towards bolstering trade relations, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai. The discussions, which took place on Thursday, centered around shared priorities at the World Trade Organization and resolving lingering agricultural disputes.

The talks emphasized a mutual commitment to not only enhance bilateral ties but also explore new growth opportunities in crucial and emerging sectors. Both leaders acknowledged the need to strengthen the India-US trade partnership and expressed optimism about future collaborations.

Chief Agricultural Negotiator Doug McKalip was also present, underlining the dedication to tackle outstanding agricultural issues. The meeting comes after positive inter-sessional trade policy discussions in New Delhi, with both sides agreeing to quickly reconvene to address additional challenges affecting trade relations.

