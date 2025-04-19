Union Minister Piyush Goyal Announced: Revitalizing Mumbai North's Infrastructure

In a recent announcement, Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated that civic hospitals in his North Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency would not undergo privatisation. The Bhagwati and Shatabdi hospitals are set to remain municipal or charitable entities, operating under central and state health initiatives.

Goyal also outlined plans for a new 1,000-bed hospital in Magathane and another proposed facility in Kandivali West. These establishments will serve beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The plan also includes a new hospital in Gorai and two veterinary hospitals. Additionally, Goyal promised the relaunch of the beloved toy train service in Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Infrastructure improvements are on the horizon as well, with cement works scheduled for completion by May 31 and drainage cleaning underway. Goyal emphasized government efficiency, promising action against encroachment in Malad and Malvani. Railway stations in the area will see upgrades, and urban development projects, such as the Versova-Bhayandar coastal road, will proceed following work on bridges and slum redevelopment plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)