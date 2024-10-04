Left Menu

Trump Promises Gas Guzzler Future in Auto Industry Campaign Pledge

Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, promises to prevent states from banning gasoline-powered vehicles if elected. His pledge targets swing-state Michigan and comes amid debates on electric vehicle mandates led by states like California, which aims for a gasoline vehicle ban by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 04:55 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 04:55 IST
Donald Trump, Republican presidential hopeful, has vowed that no state will be allowed to prohibit gasoline-powered cars or trucks if he wins the November election. This pledge places the future of the auto industry at the center of his campaign as he aims to court voters in Michigan, a crucial swing state, home to the Detroit Three automakers.

Speaking at a rally in Saginaw, Michigan, Trump declared, "When I'm president, no state in America will be permitted to ban gas-powered cars or trucks, and I guarantee it - no way. You're going to make them right here." The statement comes as the state of California pushes forward with strict zero-emission vehicle mandates, requiring all new vehicles to be electric or hybrid by 2035. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign team did not comment on Trump's remarks.

California's request from the Environmental Protection Agency to implement its ambitious plan highlights a nationwide debate on the pace of the transition to electric vehicles. While President Biden seeks to accelerate EV adoption, the auto industry remains apprehensive about California's goals, stressing the challenges of compliance for states with lower EV uptake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

