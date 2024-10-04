Forging a Resilient Future: US-India Strengthen Critical Minerals and Semiconductors Partnership

The 6th Commercial Dialogue between India and the US, orchestrated by Minister Piyush Goyal and US Secretary Gina Raimondo, underscored pivotal advancements in semiconductors and critical minerals. As they emphasized securing resilient supply chains, the newly signed MoU aims to diversify these essential resources between the two nations.

Fostering collaboration through strategic dialogues, industry leaders praised ongoing efforts to develop secure semiconductor ecosystems. This initiative involves joint ventures, technological partnerships, and investments tailored to benefit both Indian and US companies, while nurturing talent and workforce development on both sides.

The dialogue hinted at future engagements like the Global Diversity Export Initiative Trade Mission to India, scheduled for 2025, focusing on improving market access for US SMEs. Key areas for collaboration include green technology, women's entrepreneurship, and digital market integration, bolstering India-US trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)