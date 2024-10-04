Chaos on Mumbai Metro: Stampede-Like Situation Amid Overcrowding

Chaos erupted on Mumbai Metro Line 2A when passengers encountered what they described as a 'stampede-like situation' at Andheri West station on Friday.

The scenario was reportedly triggered by overcrowding as two trains arrived simultaneously, a situation compounded by a lack of adequate metro staff to manage the sudden influx of commuters.

Social media footage highlighted the struggle of passengers navigating the crowded station concourse, with many criticizing metro authorities for insufficient crowd control measures and planning.

