Chaos on Mumbai Metro: Stampede-Like Situation Amid Overcrowding
Passengers experienced a 'stampede-like' scenario on Mumbai Metro Line 2A due to overcrowding. A signalling issue caused two trains to arrive simultaneously, exacerbating the situation. Social media depicted the struggle, with passengers criticizing the absence of crowd control by metro staff. Officials later clarified the disruption was resolved swiftly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:52 IST
Chaos erupted on Mumbai Metro Line 2A when passengers encountered what they described as a 'stampede-like situation' at Andheri West station on Friday.
The scenario was reportedly triggered by overcrowding as two trains arrived simultaneously, a situation compounded by a lack of adequate metro staff to manage the sudden influx of commuters.
Social media footage highlighted the struggle of passengers navigating the crowded station concourse, with many criticizing metro authorities for insufficient crowd control measures and planning.
