Left Menu

Chaos on Mumbai Metro: Stampede-Like Situation Amid Overcrowding

Passengers experienced a 'stampede-like' scenario on Mumbai Metro Line 2A due to overcrowding. A signalling issue caused two trains to arrive simultaneously, exacerbating the situation. Social media depicted the struggle, with passengers criticizing the absence of crowd control by metro staff. Officials later clarified the disruption was resolved swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:52 IST
Chaos on Mumbai Metro: Stampede-Like Situation Amid Overcrowding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos erupted on Mumbai Metro Line 2A when passengers encountered what they described as a 'stampede-like situation' at Andheri West station on Friday.

The scenario was reportedly triggered by overcrowding as two trains arrived simultaneously, a situation compounded by a lack of adequate metro staff to manage the sudden influx of commuters.

Social media footage highlighted the struggle of passengers navigating the crowded station concourse, with many criticizing metro authorities for insufficient crowd control measures and planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024