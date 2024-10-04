Global Nations Prepare Evacuations Amid Lebanon Crisis

Nations across the globe are on high alert, preparing contingency plans for the evacuation of their citizens from Lebanon as tensions rapidly escalate between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed movement backed by Iran.

While a full-scale military evacuation has yet to occur, numerous countries are taking precautionary measures by arranging charter flights and advising their nationals to exit Lebanon independently. For instance, Australia has set aside hundreds of airline seats and prepared military aircraft for potential evacuations.

Other countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, have bolstered their military presence in nearby Cyprus, while countries like Brazil and Russia have begun limited evacuations, illustrating the growing international concern over the volatile situation.

