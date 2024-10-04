Left Menu

Global Nations Prepare Evacuations Amid Lebanon Crisis

Countries globally are developing plans to evacuate citizens from Lebanon due to escalating tensions involving Israel and Hezbollah. While comprehensive evacuations haven't commenced, nations are readying aircraft, and many citizens are leaving independently. Key countries have outlined specific strategies to ensure safe departures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:05 IST
Global Nations Prepare Evacuations Amid Lebanon Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nations across the globe are on high alert, preparing contingency plans for the evacuation of their citizens from Lebanon as tensions rapidly escalate between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed movement backed by Iran.

While a full-scale military evacuation has yet to occur, numerous countries are taking precautionary measures by arranging charter flights and advising their nationals to exit Lebanon independently. For instance, Australia has set aside hundreds of airline seats and prepared military aircraft for potential evacuations.

Other countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, have bolstered their military presence in nearby Cyprus, while countries like Brazil and Russia have begun limited evacuations, illustrating the growing international concern over the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024