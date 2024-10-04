India Pledges Support for Sri Lanka's Economic Revival Amid Security Assurances
India reaffirms its support for Sri Lanka's economic revival while ensuring that Sri Lanka maintains actions safeguarding India's security interests. An MoU on debt restructuring is planned, alongside commitments in energy, tourism, and other sectors. Sri Lanka appreciates ongoing collaboration and the release of detained fishermen.
India has assured Sri Lanka of its ongoing support for economic redevelopment following a meeting between India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The assurance comes amidst agreements to safeguard India's security interests and plans to sign a significant MoU on debt restructuring.
During Jaishankar's visit, discussions covered broad cooperative efforts in tourism, energy, and investment sectors. The visit also addressed longstanding issues such as the release of Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka, with a promise of continued dialogue to resolve maritime concerns sensitively.
Efforts to strengthen economic ties also include India's commitment to projects aimed at modernizing Sri Lankan infrastructure, such as a grant to upgrade the Kankesanthurai port. Dialogue emphasized the importance of mutual trust and transparency in fostering a robust bilateral relationship.
