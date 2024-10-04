Unacceptable Toll on Civilians: Lebanon Caught in Crossfire

The United Nations denounced the civilian toll in Lebanon, labeling it 'totally unacceptable' amid Israel's operations against Hezbollah. Such strong criticism was delivered by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Friday.

Dujarric urgently called on all involved parties to prioritize the protection of civilians and prevent damage to civilian infrastructure.

His remarks underscore a significant humanitarian crisis evolving in the region, as civilians bear the brunt of ongoing military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)