Unacceptable Toll on Civilians: Lebanon Caught in Crossfire
The United Nations has condemned the civilian casualties resulting from Israel’s military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric emphasized the need for all parties to protect civilians and avoid damage to civilian infrastructure. The situation reflects a severe humanitarian concern.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:01 IST
The United Nations denounced the civilian toll in Lebanon, labeling it 'totally unacceptable' amid Israel's operations against Hezbollah. Such strong criticism was delivered by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Friday.
Dujarric urgently called on all involved parties to prioritize the protection of civilians and prevent damage to civilian infrastructure.
His remarks underscore a significant humanitarian crisis evolving in the region, as civilians bear the brunt of ongoing military actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
