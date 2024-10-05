Left Menu

Accusations Fly in PAC Showdown: BJP's Dubey vs Congress's Venugopal

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Congress MP and PAC chairman K C Venugopal of using unfounded issues to damage the government and India's economy. Dubey criticized Venugopal for allegedly misusing his position and bypassing PAC's remit, as the committee decides to summon SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:31 IST
Accusations Fly in PAC Showdown: BJP's Dubey vs Congress's Venugopal
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has leveled serious accusations against Congress MP K C Venugopal, chairing the Public Accounts Committee, for allegedly fabricating issues to tarnish the government's image and undermine India's economic stability. Dubey claims Venugopal's actions are politically motivated to keep the Congress relevant in opposition.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dubey criticized Venugopal for overstepping PAC's mandate. This follows reports suggesting the committee might summon SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, amidst allegations against her by Hindenburg Research. On October 4, the PAC decided to call Buch for deposition on October 24.

The confrontation highlights tensions within the PAC, as it deals with unverified allegations from Hindenburg Research concerning SEBI's activities, potentially targeting India's burgeoning financial structure. Dubey's criticisms exemplify ongoing political friction between BJP and Congress, reflecting the broader national political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024