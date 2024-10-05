Accusations Fly in PAC Showdown: BJP's Dubey vs Congress's Venugopal

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has leveled serious accusations against Congress MP K C Venugopal, chairing the Public Accounts Committee, for allegedly fabricating issues to tarnish the government's image and undermine India's economic stability. Dubey claims Venugopal's actions are politically motivated to keep the Congress relevant in opposition.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dubey criticized Venugopal for overstepping PAC's mandate. This follows reports suggesting the committee might summon SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, amidst allegations against her by Hindenburg Research. On October 4, the PAC decided to call Buch for deposition on October 24.

The confrontation highlights tensions within the PAC, as it deals with unverified allegations from Hindenburg Research concerning SEBI's activities, potentially targeting India's burgeoning financial structure. Dubey's criticisms exemplify ongoing political friction between BJP and Congress, reflecting the broader national political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)