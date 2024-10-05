PM Modi Flags Off BKC-Aarey Metro Line: A Leap in Mumbai Commuting

In a significant development for Mumbai's public transport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the BKC to Aarey stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line 3. Taking a ride till Santacruz station, he interacted with students and workers involved in constructing this crucial underground corridor.

Accompanied by key political figures, Modi launched the MetroConnect3 app, aimed at improving commuter experiences, and unveiled a coffee table book featuring remarkable images of the underground journey. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) announced that public services will commence on October 7.

This 12.69-kilometer stretch, connecting major areas including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, is part of a larger metro network expected to cut 6.5 lakh vehicular trips and save 3.54 lakh liters of fuel daily. The line is set to significantly alleviate congestion and enhance urban mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)