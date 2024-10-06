Tragedy on the Tracks: A Heartbreaking Loss
Two young children, Kirti and Jahnvi Prajapati, tragically died after being struck by a train near Sandauli village. The sisters were returning home unsupervised from a family event when they were hit by the Gorakhpur Express. The sorrow deepens as the family had already lost another child months ago.
In a heart-wrenching incident, two young sisters lost their lives after being struck by a train while crossing a railway track near Sandauli village. The incident, reported by local authorities, occurred last Friday as the girls, Kirti and Jahnvi, aged three and five, were heading home unsupervised.
According to police authorities, the siblings, daughters of local potter Mohan Prajapati, had left a family function early without informing their relatives. Tragically, they were hit by the speeding Gorakhpur Express as they attempted to cross the tracks.
Kirti died instantly at the scene, while Jahnvi succumbed to her injuries while en route to the hospital. This tragedy follows closely on the heels of another loss for the Prajapati family, who lost an older daughter, Anuskha, just 10 months prior due to illness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
