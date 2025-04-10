Left Menu

Century Real Estate to Roll Out 10+ Housing Projects with Rs 9,000 Crore Potential

Century Real Estate is gearing up to launch over 10 new housing projects in Bengaluru, anticipating a revenue of Rs 9,000 crore. With an 80% increase in sales bookings last fiscal year, the company plans a significant expansion into residential and commercial real estate with projects lined up for 2025-26.

  India

Century Real Estate is preparing to launch more than 10 housing projects this fiscal year, mainly in Bengaluru, with a revenue potential exceeding Rs 9,000 crore.

The company, in a statement on Thursday, revealed that its sale bookings witnessed an 80% surge last fiscal year, surpassing Rs 1,800 crore.

Moreover, Century Real Estate has outlined plans for residential and plotted development projects, along with a commercial real estate venture, slated to launch 15 lakh sq ft in 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

