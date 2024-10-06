U.S. Stock Market Braces for Key Corporate Earnings Sequel

A pivotal corporate earnings season is set to begin next week, with investors keenly observing results to see if they can sustain the current high valuations of the U.S. stock market, which is near record highs. The optimism for robust U.S. economic expansion was bolstered by a surprising upturn in labor market data.

The S&P 500 index, which has gained 20% year-to-date, approaches these record levels despite recent geopolitical unrest in the Middle East. Analysts and investors alike are closely monitoring corporate earnings announcements to see if they align with the elevated market valuations, currently trading at 21.5 times future 12-month earnings estimates, higher than the historical average.

Anticipated financial announcements include those from major banks like JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo. With strong earnings projections, stakeholders are watching for proof of sustainable economic activities post-Fed's rate cut, hoping for indicators like rising auto sales, which may signal a soft landing for the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)