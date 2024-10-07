Left Menu

Indian Markets Rally on Positive Global Cues Amid Geopolitical Concerns

Indian markets opened with gains following global trends, despite last week's decline over 4%. Key indices, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, showed positive openings. Analysts remain cautious due to geopolitical risks and volatile conditions as earnings season begins, impacting market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:10 IST
Indian Markets Rally on Positive Global Cues Amid Geopolitical Concerns
Bombay Stock Exchange building (File Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Indian markets opened with considerable gains in response to optimistic cues from global markets. This followed a significant loss of over 4% last week. The Nifty 50 commenced trading at 25,084.10 points, marking an increase of 69.50 points or 0.28%, while the BSE Sensex witnessed a rise of 163.56 points or 0.20% to start at 81,852.01.

Market experts anticipate that while the trend will remain positive this week, geopolitical tensions and the initiation of the earnings season could influence market dynamics significantly. Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga expressed optimism, tempered with caution, regarding the Middle East conflict and the upcoming earnings reports, suggesting markets will pivot between economic updates and geopolitical developments following the October 7th attack on civilians.

Within sectoral indices, Nifty IT led the charge with over a 1% surge at opening, propelled by impending quarterly results from major IT firms including TCS. Nifty Metal also posted gains, increasing by more than 0.9%. ITC, Trent, and HCL Tech topped the list of gainers in Nifty 50, whereas Titan, Hindustan Unilever, and Britannia recorded significant losses.

Analyst Varun Aggarwal of Profit Idea noted a downward shift in Nifty 50's near-term trajectory, pinpointing support around 25,000. A minor rebound is expected early this week, yet traders are advised against long positions amid volatility. A drop below 25,000 could herald deeper declines towards 24,500. Concurrently, other Asian markets rallied, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng both rising over 1%, alongside gains in South Korea and Taiwan. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024