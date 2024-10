DGCA Issues Advisory on Boeing 737 Rudder Risks

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to Indian airlines operating Boeing 737 aircraft, citing potential risks associated with the rudder control system. This follows a report from the US National Transportation Safety Board highlighting safety concerns.

The DGCA advised Indian carriers, including Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet, to inform flight crews of the potential dangers of a jammed rudder control system and suggested appropriate mitigations.

All Category III B approach, landing, and rollout operations should be halted until further notice. Recurrent training, proficiency checks, and specific simulation exercises involving rudder control issues must now be included in pilot training programs to enhance safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)