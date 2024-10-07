Left Menu

Konkan Rains Wreak Havoc on Ratnagiri Station Renovations

Heavy rains in the Konkan region damaged a newly installed roof and cladding at Ratnagiri railway station. Tin sheets were blown away, affecting around 15 to 20 sq ft of the roof. The damage raised concerns about construction quality, as the project was still incomplete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains and gusty winds in the Konkan region have damaged the newly installed roof and cladding at Ratnagiri railway station, as reported by local officials on Monday.

On Sunday evening, tin sheets were blown away, and cladding fell, causing damage to approximately 15 to 20 sq ft of the roof. This structure was part of a state public works department beautification project still under construction at the west entrance of the station.

A viral video on social media showcases the cladding hanging and eventually falling, while the entire roof sways under the force of the weather. Concerns about construction quality have been voiced by passengers, prompting further investigations by the Konkan Railway and public works department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

