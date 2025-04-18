Left Menu

Thunderstorm Havoc: Heavy Rains and Lightning Strike Odisha

A severe thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rains wreaked havoc in coastal Odisha, killing one person and uprooting numerous trees. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack faced waterlogging and roadblocks due to fallen trees. An 'Orange' alert remains for thunderstorms with lightning and hailstorms in parts of Odisha until Saturday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:47 IST
Thunderstorm Havoc: Heavy Rains and Lightning Strike Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent thunderstorm, bringing with it heavy rainfall, ravaged coastal Odisha on Friday morning, officials confirmed, resulting in the death of a farmer and severe disturbances across major districts.

Bhubaneswar witnessed 26.2 mm rainfall between 10 and 11.30 am, accompanied by fierce winds that uprooted trees and disrupted transport and power services. The city's low-lying regions, along with those in Cuttack, reported significant waterlogging, compounding travel and connectivity issues.

As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'Orange' alert, officials urged residents to brace for continued thunderstorms and heavy rains. Restoration efforts were underway, with emergency teams deployed across affected areas to mitigate the disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025