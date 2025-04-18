Thunderstorm Havoc: Heavy Rains and Lightning Strike Odisha

A violent thunderstorm, bringing with it heavy rainfall, ravaged coastal Odisha on Friday morning, officials confirmed, resulting in the death of a farmer and severe disturbances across major districts.

Bhubaneswar witnessed 26.2 mm rainfall between 10 and 11.30 am, accompanied by fierce winds that uprooted trees and disrupted transport and power services. The city's low-lying regions, along with those in Cuttack, reported significant waterlogging, compounding travel and connectivity issues.

As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'Orange' alert, officials urged residents to brace for continued thunderstorms and heavy rains. Restoration efforts were underway, with emergency teams deployed across affected areas to mitigate the disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)