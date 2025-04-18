Thunderstorm Havoc: Heavy Rains and Lightning Strike Odisha
A severe thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rains wreaked havoc in coastal Odisha, killing one person and uprooting numerous trees. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack faced waterlogging and roadblocks due to fallen trees. An 'Orange' alert remains for thunderstorms with lightning and hailstorms in parts of Odisha until Saturday morning.
- Country:
- India
A violent thunderstorm, bringing with it heavy rainfall, ravaged coastal Odisha on Friday morning, officials confirmed, resulting in the death of a farmer and severe disturbances across major districts.
Bhubaneswar witnessed 26.2 mm rainfall between 10 and 11.30 am, accompanied by fierce winds that uprooted trees and disrupted transport and power services. The city's low-lying regions, along with those in Cuttack, reported significant waterlogging, compounding travel and connectivity issues.
As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'Orange' alert, officials urged residents to brace for continued thunderstorms and heavy rains. Restoration efforts were underway, with emergency teams deployed across affected areas to mitigate the disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bhubaneswar Development Authority Expands: 143 New Villages Included
Odisha CM Courts HCL Tech for Bhubaneswar Campus
Delhi's Sewer Revolution: Cutting-Edge Cleaning Machines to Combat Waterlogging
Twists in the Tale: Bhubaneswar Murder Case Unravels A Sinister Plot
IIT Bhubaneswar's 'Simply-Swap': Revolutionizing Train Travel Convenience