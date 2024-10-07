Left Menu

India and Maldives Initiate Free Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

India and Maldives have commenced discussions on a free trade agreement, with PM Modi and President Muizzu emphasizing stronger economic ties. The leaders discussed the possibility of a new consulate in Bengaluru and launched the RuPay card in Maldives. The visit underscores India's commitment to its neighbor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:24 IST
India and Maldives Initiate Free Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu (Image: X/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and the Maldives have embarked on discussions for a free trade agreement aimed at bolstering bilateral economic ties. This move was announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu during a media address after talks in New Delhi. However, details of the agreement remain under wraps.

Prime Minister Modi shared that the dialogue on a free trade agreement is part of a broader strategy to enhance economic cooperation with the Maldives. Complementing this initiative, the RuPay card was launched in the Maldives, and future plans include integrating the Maldives into India's UPI system to ensure international benefits from Indian financial technology.

The leaders also explored the establishment of a Maldivian consulate in Bengaluru, reflecting the deepening ties between the nations. President Muizzu expressed gratitude to India for its continual support and expressed eagerness to finalize the trade agreement to maximize economic collaboration and Indian investment in key Maldivian sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024