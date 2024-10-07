Left Menu

IIM Jammu's Pioneering Conference Bridges Academia and Industry

IIM Jammu hosted a pivotal Roundtable Conference in Mumbai focusing on academia-industry collaboration, workforce evolution, and preparing students for future employment. The event featured panel discussions on workforce readiness, inclusive leadership, and digital transformation. It fostered networking and set the stage for significant collaboration between stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:40 IST
IIM Jammu hosts Mumbai Roundtable Conference.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bridge the gap between academia and industry, IIM Jammu organized a notable Roundtable Conference on October 4, 2024, at Trident, BKC, Mumbai. The event assembled policymakers, academics, and industry leaders to discuss collaborations crucial for addressing future workforce challenges and leveraging technological advancements for student employment.

Dr. Milind P. Kamble, Chairman of IIM Jammu's Board of Governors, underscored the importance of unity and collaboration for progress. Celebrating Marathi's recognition as a classical language, he also highlighted IIM Jammu's dedication to developing future leaders. He emphasized the Roundtable's role in fostering entrepreneurship and societal change.

Three dynamic panel discussions marked the conference, shedding light on workforce adaptability, inclusive leadership, and digital transformation. Discussions featured prominent industry figures addressing crucial issues and providing actionable strategies for navigating an evolving corporate landscape. Concluding with networking opportunities, the event reinforced academia-industry ties, benefiting students and the corporate world alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

