IIM Jammu's Pioneering Conference Bridges Academia and Industry

In a significant move to bridge the gap between academia and industry, IIM Jammu organized a notable Roundtable Conference on October 4, 2024, at Trident, BKC, Mumbai. The event assembled policymakers, academics, and industry leaders to discuss collaborations crucial for addressing future workforce challenges and leveraging technological advancements for student employment.

Dr. Milind P. Kamble, Chairman of IIM Jammu's Board of Governors, underscored the importance of unity and collaboration for progress. Celebrating Marathi's recognition as a classical language, he also highlighted IIM Jammu's dedication to developing future leaders. He emphasized the Roundtable's role in fostering entrepreneurship and societal change.

Three dynamic panel discussions marked the conference, shedding light on workforce adaptability, inclusive leadership, and digital transformation. Discussions featured prominent industry figures addressing crucial issues and providing actionable strategies for navigating an evolving corporate landscape. Concluding with networking opportunities, the event reinforced academia-industry ties, benefiting students and the corporate world alike.

