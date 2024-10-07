Left Menu

Mumbai's Underground Metro Revolution: Aqua Line Phase-1 Debuts

Mumbai's first underground Metro, Aqua Line's Phase-1, became operational between BKC and Aarey. Inaugurated by PM Modi, the 12.69 km line sees enthusiastic public turnout. However, some faced challenges with safety doors and sought an integrated Metro app. The service aims to ease commuting woes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:38 IST
The highly anticipated phase-1 of Mumbai's first underground metro line, spanning from the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey, commenced operations on Monday. The Aqua Line, part of the Mumbai Metro Line 3, opened to widespread public enthusiasm as commuters flocked to experience the inaugural ride.

The opening ceremony was marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural ride, emphasizing the significance of this new transport corridor. However, the first day was not without challenges; passengers encountered issues such as safety door malfunctions and the closure of entry-exit points at certain stations.

Despite these initial hurdles, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation assures that the regular operation schedule will address these concerns. Commuters are hopeful that this line will significantly alleviate congested travel routes across the city. Calls for an integrated Metro app have also emerged to streamline travel across Mumbai's expanding Metro network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

