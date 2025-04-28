Rising Tensions: Ceasefire Violations at LoC
Pakistani troops have repeatedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, causing heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. This follows a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Indian troops have been responding effectively to the unprovoked firing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 07:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Pakistani forces have continued their pattern of violating the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu and Kashmir regions of Poonch and Kupwara, according to army officials as of Monday.
This marks the fourth night in succession of unprovoked firing amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, spurred by a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
A defence spokesperson reported that during the night of April 27-28, Pakistani military outposts started unprovoked firing in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch. In response, Indian troops reacted swiftly and effectively, he confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
