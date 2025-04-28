Rising Tensions: Ceasefire Violations at LoC

Pakistani forces have continued their pattern of violating the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu and Kashmir regions of Poonch and Kupwara, according to army officials as of Monday.

This marks the fourth night in succession of unprovoked firing amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, spurred by a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

A defence spokesperson reported that during the night of April 27-28, Pakistani military outposts started unprovoked firing in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch. In response, Indian troops reacted swiftly and effectively, he confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)