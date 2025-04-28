Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Ceasefire Violations at LoC

Pakistani troops have repeatedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, causing heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. This follows a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Indian troops have been responding effectively to the unprovoked firing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 07:54 IST
Rising Tensions: Ceasefire Violations at LoC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistani forces have continued their pattern of violating the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu and Kashmir regions of Poonch and Kupwara, according to army officials as of Monday.

This marks the fourth night in succession of unprovoked firing amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, spurred by a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

A defence spokesperson reported that during the night of April 27-28, Pakistani military outposts started unprovoked firing in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch. In response, Indian troops reacted swiftly and effectively, he confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025