Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd Gears Up for IPO Launch

Integrated diagnostic chain Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd has earned the green light from SEBI to proceed with its initial public offering (IPO), according to recent updates. This move marks a strategic step for the Kolkata-based company as it seeks to list on the BSE and NSE.

The planned IPO includes an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to 1.92 crore equity shares from promoters and investor shareholders. Notably, there will be no fresh issue of shares, meaning Suraksha Diagnostic won't receive any proceeds from the IPO; instead, funds will go to the selling shareholders.

Prominent stakeholders such as Somnath Chatterjee, Ritu Mittal, and investment firms like OrbiMed Asia II Mauritius Ltd will trim their holdings. Suraksha Diagnostic continues to operate an expansive network for pathology, radiology, and medical consultations, servicing millions across West Bengal and other regions with its comprehensive testing solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)