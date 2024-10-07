Left Menu

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd Gears Up for IPO Launch

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd has received SEBI's approval to raise funds via an IPO, featuring an Offer-for-Sale of up to 1.92 crore shares by promoters and investors, with no new shares issued. The IPO aims to benefit from equity listing on BSE and NSE, with no proceeds going to the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:13 IST
Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd Gears Up for IPO Launch
Brainbees Solutions IPO
  • Country:
  • India

Integrated diagnostic chain Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd has earned the green light from SEBI to proceed with its initial public offering (IPO), according to recent updates. This move marks a strategic step for the Kolkata-based company as it seeks to list on the BSE and NSE.

The planned IPO includes an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to 1.92 crore equity shares from promoters and investor shareholders. Notably, there will be no fresh issue of shares, meaning Suraksha Diagnostic won't receive any proceeds from the IPO; instead, funds will go to the selling shareholders.

Prominent stakeholders such as Somnath Chatterjee, Ritu Mittal, and investment firms like OrbiMed Asia II Mauritius Ltd will trim their holdings. Suraksha Diagnostic continues to operate an expansive network for pathology, radiology, and medical consultations, servicing millions across West Bengal and other regions with its comprehensive testing solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024