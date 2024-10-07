Leadership Change at Nestle India: Manish Tiwary to Take Helm

Nestle India announced a significant leadership change with Manish Tiwary set to become the new Managing Director after Suresh Narayanan retires in July 2025. Tiwary brings experience from his role as the country manager of Amazon India.

Effective from August 1, 2025, Tiwary will assume his new responsibilities following regulatory approvals. Nestle SA, the Swiss parent company, nominated him. Narayanan concludes a 26-year tenure marked by impactful leadership.

Tiwary's extensive background includes strategic roles in e-commerce and consumer goods at Amazon and previously at Unilever. As a respected alumnus of IIM Bangalore, he will complete his current directorship in October 2024.

