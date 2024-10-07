Left Menu

Leadership Change at Nestle India: Manish Tiwary to Take Helm

Nestle India appoints Manish Tiwary as its new Managing Director, taking over from Suresh Narayanan upon his retirement in July 2025. Tiwary, with extensive experience in e-commerce and consumer goods, will start on August 1, 2025. His appointment awaits necessary approval from parent company Nestle SA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:12 IST
Manish Tiwary
  • Country:
  • India

Nestle India announced a significant leadership change with Manish Tiwary set to become the new Managing Director after Suresh Narayanan retires in July 2025. Tiwary brings experience from his role as the country manager of Amazon India.

Effective from August 1, 2025, Tiwary will assume his new responsibilities following regulatory approvals. Nestle SA, the Swiss parent company, nominated him. Narayanan concludes a 26-year tenure marked by impactful leadership.

Tiwary's extensive background includes strategic roles in e-commerce and consumer goods at Amazon and previously at Unilever. As a respected alumnus of IIM Bangalore, he will complete his current directorship in October 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

