Leadership Change at Nestle India: Manish Tiwary to Take Helm
Nestle India appoints Manish Tiwary as its new Managing Director, taking over from Suresh Narayanan upon his retirement in July 2025. Tiwary, with extensive experience in e-commerce and consumer goods, will start on August 1, 2025. His appointment awaits necessary approval from parent company Nestle SA.
- Country:
- India
Nestle India announced a significant leadership change with Manish Tiwary set to become the new Managing Director after Suresh Narayanan retires in July 2025. Tiwary brings experience from his role as the country manager of Amazon India.
Effective from August 1, 2025, Tiwary will assume his new responsibilities following regulatory approvals. Nestle SA, the Swiss parent company, nominated him. Narayanan concludes a 26-year tenure marked by impactful leadership.
Tiwary's extensive background includes strategic roles in e-commerce and consumer goods at Amazon and previously at Unilever. As a respected alumnus of IIM Bangalore, he will complete his current directorship in October 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amazon India's Festive Season Readiness Amidst Competition and Compliance
Amazon India Launches Over 9,500 New Products From SMBs Ahead of Festive Season
Amazon India Partners with Labour Ministry for Enhanced Job Opportunities
Nestle India Names New Managing Director: Manish Tiwary to Take the Helm in 2025
Manish Tiwary Appointed as Nestle India’s New Managing Director