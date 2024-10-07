Nestle India Names New Managing Director: Manish Tiwary to Take the Helm in 2025
Nestle India appoints former Amazon India head Manish Tiwary as Managing Director, effective August 2025, succeeding Suresh Narayanan. Tiwary, with extensive e-commerce and FMCG experience, will join the board first and may eventually become Chairman. Narayanan retires after a decade-long leadership at Nestle.
FMCG giant Nestle India has announced a significant leadership change, appointing Manish Tiwary as its new Managing Director. Tiwary, previously Amazon India's country manager, will assume his new role on August 1, 2025.
Current MD Suresh Narayanan will retire on July 31, 2025, after a distinguished tenure steering the company through challenges like the Maggi crisis. Tiwary's appointment, nominated by Nestlé S.A., is awaiting necessary approvals.
With a background in leading large-scale operations at both Unilever and Amazon, Tiwary is set to bring extensive experience to Nestle India as it expands its footprint in the market.
