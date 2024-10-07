Bids Invited for India’s Mega Bullet Train Track Project

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has called for bids from Indian and Japanese companies for the design, supply, and construction of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train track in Maharashtra.

The ambitious project covers 314 km of high-speed rail line, stretching from Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex to Zaroli village along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

This marks the final phase of track construction, already underway in Gujarat, underlining a remarkable Indo-Japanese collaboration with a challenging Rs 1.08 lakh crore budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)