Left Menu

Bids Invited for India’s Mega Bullet Train Track Project

The National High Speed Rail Corporation invites Indian and Japanese firms to bid on designing, supplying, and constructing the 314 km track for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train. The project, costing Rs 1.08 lakh crore, is funded mainly by Japan, and promises to feature advanced Japanese track technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:40 IST
Bids Invited for India’s Mega Bullet Train Track Project
  • Country:
  • India

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has called for bids from Indian and Japanese companies for the design, supply, and construction of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train track in Maharashtra.

The ambitious project covers 314 km of high-speed rail line, stretching from Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex to Zaroli village along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

This marks the final phase of track construction, already underway in Gujarat, underlining a remarkable Indo-Japanese collaboration with a challenging Rs 1.08 lakh crore budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024