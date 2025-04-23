Indian Railways and Airlines Unite to Aid Passengers After Pahalgam Attack

In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Railways have established a help desk at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station to aid tourists seeking to return home. A special train has been arranged to run from SMVD Katra to New Delhi, accommodating increased passenger demand.

The Jammu and Kashmir Information and Public Relations Department confirmed the launch of this special train service. According to General Manager Ashok Kumar Verma, the train will depart at 9 pm on Wednesday. More trains may be added based on demand, ensuring passenger needs are met during this crisis.

Meanwhile, the aviation sector, including airlines like SpiceJet and Air India, has taken steps to assist those stranded in Srinagar. SpiceJet has offered waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Srinagar until April 30. Similarly, Air India has capped fares and provided complimentary rescheduling to help affected travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)