Fadnavis Urges Konkan Railway Merger with Indian Railways

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis presses the Union government to merge Konkan Railway Corporation with Indian Railways to enhance infrastructure development. Supported by Goa and Karnataka, the call comes as the Union approves a major railway project for Maharashtra, signalling expansive growth for the state's railway network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:46 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday appealed to the Union government for the merger of the Konkan Railway Corporation with Indian Railways, pointing to the mounting developmental challenges the corporation faces. Fadnavis emphasized this call during a joint press conference with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Mumbai, underscoring similar appeals from the governments of Goa and Karnataka.

The Konkan Railway, operating under the management of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) since its inception as a private limited company in July 1990, involves Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, and the Union Railway Ministry as stakeholders. All four beneficiary states have consented to the merger, each having passed requisite resolutions in their assemblies.

In related developments, Union Minister Vaishnaw announced the Union cabinet's approval for the Ballarshah-Gondia doubling project, worth Rs 4,819 crore, to further enhance Maharashtra's railway connectivity. This initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy involving Rs 1,73,804 crore in projects aimed at improving the state's railway infrastructure, including bullet train development and station redevelopment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

