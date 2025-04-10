Indian Railways' Revenue Surge: Impact of Withdrawing Senior Citizen Concessions
Indian Railways generated an additional Rs 8,913 crore over five years by withdrawing senior citizen concessions. The move, effective from March 2020, saw 31.35 crore seniors pay full fares. Despite public outcry and parliamentary debates, the Railway Ministry emphasizes ongoing subsidies and the financial necessity of the decision.
- Country:
- India
Indian Railways has reported significant additional revenue of Rs 8,913 crore accumulated over five years by withdrawing fare concessions for senior citizens. The data, revealed through Right to Information Act requests, highlights the financial impact since the policy change implemented amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Railway Ministry, while addressing parliamentary queries, underlined that the railways already offer a substantial 46% concession to all passengers and additional perks for specific groups. However, the decision to eliminate discounts for seniors has sparked debates about welfare and public policy.
RTI activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur provided gender-specific revenue details, with significant contributions from male and female senior passengers. As the railways continue to prioritize financial sustainability, questions about the welfare responsibilities of the state loom large, inciting demands for the restoration of these concessions.
