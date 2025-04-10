Left Menu

Indian Railways' Revenue Surge: Impact of Withdrawing Senior Citizen Concessions

Indian Railways generated an additional Rs 8,913 crore over five years by withdrawing senior citizen concessions. The move, effective from March 2020, saw 31.35 crore seniors pay full fares. Despite public outcry and parliamentary debates, the Railway Ministry emphasizes ongoing subsidies and the financial necessity of the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:40 IST
Indian Railways' Revenue Surge: Impact of Withdrawing Senior Citizen Concessions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways has reported significant additional revenue of Rs 8,913 crore accumulated over five years by withdrawing fare concessions for senior citizens. The data, revealed through Right to Information Act requests, highlights the financial impact since the policy change implemented amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Railway Ministry, while addressing parliamentary queries, underlined that the railways already offer a substantial 46% concession to all passengers and additional perks for specific groups. However, the decision to eliminate discounts for seniors has sparked debates about welfare and public policy.

RTI activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur provided gender-specific revenue details, with significant contributions from male and female senior passengers. As the railways continue to prioritize financial sustainability, questions about the welfare responsibilities of the state loom large, inciting demands for the restoration of these concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025