Indian Railways' Revenue Surge: Impact of Withdrawing Senior Citizen Concessions

Indian Railways has reported significant additional revenue of Rs 8,913 crore accumulated over five years by withdrawing fare concessions for senior citizens. The data, revealed through Right to Information Act requests, highlights the financial impact since the policy change implemented amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Railway Ministry, while addressing parliamentary queries, underlined that the railways already offer a substantial 46% concession to all passengers and additional perks for specific groups. However, the decision to eliminate discounts for seniors has sparked debates about welfare and public policy.

RTI activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur provided gender-specific revenue details, with significant contributions from male and female senior passengers. As the railways continue to prioritize financial sustainability, questions about the welfare responsibilities of the state loom large, inciting demands for the restoration of these concessions.

