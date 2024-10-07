Left Menu

Spirits Soar: India's Alcobev Sector on Growth Path

India's alcoholic beverage firms anticipate an 8-10% revenue growth this fiscal year, driven by a revival in spirit consumption and premiumisation. Despite stable profit margins, supported by lower packaging costs, capex will moderate as companies have recently increased capacities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:07 IST
Spirits Soar: India's Alcobev Sector on Growth Path
  • Country:
  • India

India's alcoholic beverage sector is poised for significant growth, with an expected revenue increase of 8-10% in the current financial year. This upswing is attributed to rising spirit consumption and a trend towards premium offerings, as detailed in a report by ICRA, a leading rating agency.

Notably, the industry's operating profit margin is predicted to stabilize between 12-13% for FY2025. This is despite fluctuations in raw materials, including higher grain prices, as costs for packaging materials decline.

The period also saw investment in production capacities, with firms spending over Rs 1,000 crore in FY2023 and FY2024. However, spending is set to moderate, reflecting the recent enhancement of manufacturing infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024