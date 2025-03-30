Craft Beer Industry Faces New Challenge: Trump's Tariffs Threaten Growth

The U.S. craft beer industry is confronting a new hurdle as tariffs introduced by former President Donald Trump are poised to inflate costs. The tariffs, which affect imports of materials such as aluminum, steel, and various ingredients, come at a time when the industry is already facing shrinking sales.

Millennials and Gen Z are drinking less beer, contributing to a downturn that saw brewery closures surpass openings for the first time in nearly two decades. The tariffs threaten to exacerbate the challenges faced by brewers in sourcing affordable materials crucial for production.

Market leaders like Port City Brewing and Fat Head's Brewery express concern over potentially having to raise prices, which could deter customers facing economic uncertainty. With rising costs and supply chain unpredictability, brewers are forced to navigate this complex landscape while maintaining affordability.

(With inputs from agencies.)