Railway Safety Concerns: S&T Workers at Risk

A railway worker conducting regular track maintenance was tragically killed by the Rani Kamalapati Jan Shatabdi Express train near Obaidulla Ganj railway station in Bhopal. The incident has brought to light severe safety issues faced by signal and telecom (S&T) workers.

Naveen Kumar, President of the Indian Railways S&T Maintainers' Union, has criticized the railway administration for neglecting the safety of frontline workers. He emphasized the lack of necessary safety protocols and equipment like walkie-talkies, which have become scarce since 2020.

General Secretary Alok Chandra Prakash highlighted the severe shortage of S&T staff, which aggravates risks during maintenance work. The union also criticized the delayed implementation of the 'risk and hardship allowance' for workers, urging the Prime Minister to intervene for its approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)