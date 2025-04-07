Precarious Iron Grill Incident Sparks Evacuations in Thane
A window section in a vacant building collapsed in Thane, prompting evacuations due to safety risks. Authorities responded quickly, evacuating nearby homes and planning repairs. The incident highlights infrastructure concerns in older buildings.
A precarious situation unfolded in Thane as a portion of a fourth-floor window collapsed in a vacant building, prompting the temporary evacuation of nearby homes. The incident, reported Sunday night, raised alarms about building safety in the area.
The 38-year-old Om Sagar Apartment building, already classified as a highly dangerous structure, posed a new threat as an iron grill broke and hung dangerously. The local disaster management team and fire brigade swiftly intervened, evacuating two adjacent houses as a precaution.
Authorities have emphasized the need for public vigilance regarding structural vulnerabilities in older buildings, urging residents to report any signs of instability. Repairs and a detailed assessment were scheduled for the following day, highlighting ongoing infrastructure challenges in the area.
