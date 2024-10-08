Left Menu

Ola Electric Under Regulatory Scrutiny for Consumer Rights Violations

Ola Electric has received a show cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority addressing potential consumer rights violations, misleading ads, and unfair trade practices. The company acknowledges the notice and plans to respond, while emphasizing no current impact on its operational activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:41 IST
Company Logo (Photo- X/@OlaElectric). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric Mobility, alleging violations of consumer rights, deceptive advertising, and unfair trade practices. This information was disclosed by the company in a filing to the exchange on Tuesday, though specific allegations remain undisclosed.

Ola Electric, a renowned name in India's electric vehicle sector, confirmed receipt of the notice and expressed its intention to respond to the CCPA. The company assured stakeholders that the notice bears no immediate impact on its financial or operational activities.

The CCPA's notice, notably, does not impose any penalties at this stage. Ola Electric has committed to cooperating fully with the authorities, intending to provide detailed explanations to address the highlighted concerns. The outcome of this regulatory action is anticipated with keen interest by both industry insiders and consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

