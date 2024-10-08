Ola Electric Under Regulatory Scrutiny for Consumer Rights Violations

In a significant development, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric Mobility, alleging violations of consumer rights, deceptive advertising, and unfair trade practices. This information was disclosed by the company in a filing to the exchange on Tuesday, though specific allegations remain undisclosed.

Ola Electric, a renowned name in India's electric vehicle sector, confirmed receipt of the notice and expressed its intention to respond to the CCPA. The company assured stakeholders that the notice bears no immediate impact on its financial or operational activities.

The CCPA's notice, notably, does not impose any penalties at this stage. Ola Electric has committed to cooperating fully with the authorities, intending to provide detailed explanations to address the highlighted concerns. The outcome of this regulatory action is anticipated with keen interest by both industry insiders and consumers.

