Volatility Strikes: Market Gyrates Amid Global Tensions

Equity benchmark indices such as the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started with gains but faced volatility as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalated. Despite massive FPI selling and strong DII buying, markets remain weak. Global market indicators and fluctuating oil prices contribute to the uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The trading day began on a hopeful note as equity benchmark indices showed promise with initial gains. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 128.88 points, while the NSE Nifty saw an increase of 43.35 points.

However, volatility soon hit the market. Both indices struggled to maintain their gains amid pressures from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and substantial selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), with experts pointing to a 'Sell India, Buy China' strategy signaled by the shift in capital.

The trading environment was further affected by global cues. Asian markets showed a mixed response with Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul faltering, while Shanghai saw an upward trend. Meanwhile, oil prices fluctuated, adding another layer of complexity to the already precarious market situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

