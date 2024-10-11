Asian Markets Pause as Eyes Turn to Beijing's Fiscal Stimulus

Asian equity markets faced a setback this week, ending a four-week winning streak, as investors eagerly await Beijing's fiscal stimulus details. Despite a 0.3% rise in MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares, the weekly outcome was a 1.7% drop.

In the United States, core consumer inflation's unexpected heat hinted at complications for the Federal Reserve's anti-inflation efforts. Yet, substantial jobless claims lent support to predictions of a November rate cut.

As Wall Street futures gained 0.1%, attention also turned to Tesla's robotaxi launch. South Korean shares edged up post Bank of Korea's expected quarter-point easing.

(With inputs from agencies.)