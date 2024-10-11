Left Menu

Luxury Goods and Trade Tensions: What's Next?

Amidst trade tensions between the EU and China, European luxury stocks saw a downturn due to fears of potential Chinese retaliation. However, experts suggest that targeting luxury goods is unlikely. This is because such actions would oppose China's favorable policies towards luxury brands within its own market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 08:19 IST
Luxury Goods and Trade Tensions: What's Next?

European luxury stocks experienced a notable drop as investors speculated about potential Chinese retaliation against high-end brands like Hermes and Dior, following the EU's decision to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. Despite these fears, analysts believe that Beijing is unlikely to target luxury goods directly.

Amid this backdrop, China has retaliated against the EU by imposing temporary anti-dumping measures on brandy, pork, and dairy—key industries for France, which has been advocating for tariffs on Chinese-made EVs. Shares of major luxury groups, including LVMH and Kering, have fallen by 2%-6%.

Industry experts argue that targeting luxury goods would run contrary to China's existing favorable economic policies for luxury products. The significant contribution of the luxury market to China's tax revenue and economy suggests a continued preference for domestic luxury consumption and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024